JUST IN
Mission LiFE launched: PM calls for concept of 'reduce, reuse & recycle'
Karnataka cabinet approves ordinance to raise SC, ST reservations
MoUs worth Rs 1,53,000 crore signed at DefExpo 2022, says official
Delhi air pollution in early winter down 20% compared to pre-Covid: Report
Developing nations' vaccine manufacturers bat for pandemic treaty
Fresh formal job creation falls below 1-million mark in August: EPFO
Senior citizens must exercise caution due to new Covid variants: Guleria
Delhi govt withdraws Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in public places
HCL's Shiv Nadar most generous: Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022
'Spend money on sweets': SC refuses to lift ban on firecrackers in Delhi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Mission LiFE launched: PM calls for concept of 'reduce, reuse & recycle'
Business Standard

Mumbai logs 147 new Covid-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 1,037

Mumbai on Thursday reported 147 new coronavirus cases, but no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the metropolis, the local civic body said

Topics
Maharashtra | Mumbai | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Covid test
Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai on Thursday reported 147 new coronavirus cases, but no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the metropolis, the local civic body said.

With this, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 11,52,992, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,738, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.

On Wednesday, Mumbai had logged 128 new COVID-19 cases, but zero fatalities. As per the bulletin, the new COVID-19 cases were detected after 5,122 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 1,84,12,571. A day ago, 6,108 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city. Mumbai's tally of recuperated cases rose to 11,32,217 after 179 patients recovered from the respiratory illness, said the bulletin. The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 98.2 per cent and is now left with 1,037 active cases, it said. Of the 147 new COVID-19 cases, only 8 patients were symptomatic, according to the BMC. The growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city was 0.014 per cent between October 13 and October 19, while the case doubling rate stood at 4,968 days, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 22:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU