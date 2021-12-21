Covid-19 pandemic: 21 fresh cases, one more death in Rajasthan

on Tuesday recorded 21 fresh COVID-19 cases and one more death, according to an official report.

With this, the total caseload increased to 9,55,273 and the death toll climbed to 8,961, the report stated.

Of the fresh cases, nine were reported from Jaipur, four from Jaisalmer, three from Ajmer, and one each from Sri Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Pratapgarh and Udaipur, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in stands at 217, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)