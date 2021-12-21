JUST IN
Maharashtra reports 11 new Omicron infections; tally rises to 65
Business Standard

Covid-19 pandemic: 21 fresh cases, one more death in Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Tuesday recorded 21 fresh COVID-19 cases and one more death, according to an official report.

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A health worker checks body temperature of a passenger (PTI Photo)

With this, the total caseload increased to 9,55,273 and the death toll climbed to 8,961, the report stated.

Of the fresh cases, nine were reported from Jaipur, four from Jaisalmer, three from Ajmer, and one each from Sri Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Pratapgarh and Udaipur, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan stands at 217, it said.

First Published: Tue, December 21 2021. 21:51 IST

