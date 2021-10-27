Mumbai logs 420 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths; active tally at 4,161

-
ALSO READ
Market boom delivers a huge boost to returns of special situation funds
Himachal Pradesh landslide: Death toll rises to 14, 16 still missing
India's active Internet population to hit 900 million by 2025: Report
Daily toll collection via FASTag reaches level recorded before second wave
NHAI debt reaches new high of Rs 3.2 trillion; toll revenue dips 4%
-
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 420 new coronavirus positive cases and four deaths, taking the infection tally to 7,54,669 and toll to 16,229, a civic official said.
This is after a gap of two days that the daily COVID-19 count in the city crossed the 400-mark. The city had reported 276 and 293 infections on Monday and Tuesday respectively.
There are 4,161 active cases in the city at present after 355 patients recuperated and got discharge from hospitals during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,31,749.
As 39,036 tests were conducted in the metropolis in the last 24 hours, its cumulative test count reached 1,13,11,321.
Mumbai's average recovery rate is 97 per cent, the official said.
The city's average case doubling rate is 1,373 days and the growth rate is 0.05 per cent for the period between October 20 and 26, he added.
Presently, 41 buildings are sealed in Mumbai to curb the spread of the virus, although it is free of containment zones since mid-August.
This year, Mumbai had reported the highest number of 11,163 daily cases on April 4, while the highest one-day fatality count of 90 was witnessed on May 1.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU