Mumbai logs over 400 new Covid-19 cases for second day, 3 fatalities

Mumbai reported 441 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the second straight day of more than 400 infections, and three fresh fatalities, while over 200 patients recovered from the disease, a senior civic official said.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said with these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 7,45,012, while the death toll jumped to 15,984. The case doubling rate dropped to 1,446 days from 1,479 in the last 24 hours, indicating a steady rise in coronavirus infections. The financial capital has logged over 400 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day. Also, the number of sealed buildings has increased to 47 from 32 on Wednesday, indicating spread of infections in residential apartments. Mumbai has reported a marginal rise in new coronavirus infections, but a drop in fatalities as compared to September 1, when it had registered 416 cases and four deaths. The city has been witnessing a steady rise in COVID-19 infections from the day after reporting 190 cases on August 16, which was the lowest daily count since April 2020.
Even the city's case doubling rate of COVID-19 had improved to more than 2,000 days, while the number of sealed buildings had dropped to just 20, suggesting the second wave was on the wane. According to the civic official, 205 patients were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of recovered cases to 7,23,155. The city is now left with 3,418 active COVID-19 cases. The official said 37,163 new coronavirus tests were carried out in the city, taking their cumulative count to 93,20,656. The coronavirus growth rate was 0.5 per cent between August 25 and September 1, he said. The official said presently, Mumbai has 47 sealed buildings though highly congested slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) have remained free of containment zones since mid-August. The civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones if at least five patients there test positive for coronavirus. This year, Mumbai had reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while most deaths at 90 were recorded on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.
