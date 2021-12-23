Mumbai Police question Kangana on remarks about farmers' agitation

-
City police on Thursday recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for more than an hour in a case where she is accused of portraying the farmers' protest on Delhi borders as "Khalistani" movement.
The actor arrived at the Khar police station around 11 am and left in the afternoon, an official said.
Police recorded an over one-page-long statement, he added. Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee said, "The next date before the High Court in our matter is January 25. We are confident that justice will be done." The members of a Sikh organization had filed a complaint alleging that Ranaut, in an Instagram post, portrayed the farmers' protest against (now repealed) farm laws as a Khalistani movement. An FIR was registered against her for 'deliberately hurting a community's religious sentiments' under IPC section 295-A.
Ranaut has moved the HC seeking to quash the FIR.
