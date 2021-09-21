Mumbai reports 352 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death; tests top 10 million

reported 352 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and one fresh fatality, the lowest death count in three weeks, while 363 patients recovered from the infection, a civic official said.

The metropolis also crossed the milestone of one crore COVID-19 tests. reported less than 400 daily COVID-19 cases after a gap of six days and witnessed only one fatality for the first time since August 31. With these additions, the COVID-19 tally in the city rose to 7,38,876, while the death toll increased to 16,059, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. The city reported a marginal dip in COVID-19 cases and fatalities as compared to Monday, when it had logged 419 infections and five deaths. Significantly, for the first time this month, the number of daily COVID-19 tests fell below 25,000, while the tally of tests crossed the 1 crore mark. According to the official, with 24,907 COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, their cumulative rose to 1,00,18,770. As many as 363 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 7,15,757, he said. is now left with 4,583 active coronavirus cases. The official said presently, Mumbai has 45 sealed buildings, though the metropolis has been free of containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) since mid-August. The civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones if at least five residents there test positive for coronavirus. According to the BMC, Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate is 97 per cent, while the case doubling rate has dipped to 1,177 days. The average growth rate of coronavirus cases stood at 0.06 per cent between September 14 and September 20, the official said. This year, Mumbai had reported the highest coronavirus cases at 11,163 on April 4 and most deaths at 90 on May 1.

