Mumbai reports 541 new Covid-19 infections, taking tally to 270,654

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Karnataka coronavirus update: Covid-19 case tally crosses 500,000-mark
Odisha registers 1,709 fresh coronavirus cases, 11 more fatalities
Russia's Moscow registers 71 coronavirus deaths, pushing toll to 7,573
9,543 new Covid-19 cases spike Karnataka coronavirus tally to 575,000
-
Mumbai reported 541 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally of infected people in the metropolis to 2,70,654.
According to a report by the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai, the city reported 1,565 recoveries/discharges and 14 COVID-related fatalities on Tuesday.
As many as 2,47,339 recoveries/discharges and 10,596 deaths due to the deadly pathogen have been reported so far, while the active cases stand at 8,946 here.
Maharashtra has 85,363 active coronavirus cases, the highest in the country. However, India continues to show a downward trend of daily new coronavirus cases as only 29,164 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Tuesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU