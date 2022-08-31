Mumbai reports 638 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths; active tally at 4,257

-
-
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 638 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally to 11,44,823, while four fresh deaths linked to the infection pushed up the toll to 19,698, said the city civic body.
As many as 789 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking their cumulative tally to 11,20,868 and leaving the metropolis with 4,257 active cases, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin. Of the 638 new patients, 44 were symptomatic and hospitalized, out of which 12 were on oxygen support, said the bulletin. A total of 8,734 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their overall count to 1,80,98,389, it added.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 22:42 IST