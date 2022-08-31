JUST IN
Meta takes action against 27 mn posts on Facebook, Instagram in India
Twin Towers demolition: Minor cracks found in some pillars at Emerald Court
No cap on airfare from now, ticket prices may go up during festive season
DGCA deregisters two more aircraft of SpiceJet due to non-payment of dues
Delhi pvt liquor shops to close from tomorrow, 300 govt vends to take over
Avoid spending much time on phone, laptop to stay young, suggests study
Maharashtra logs 1,600 new Covid cases, 5 deaths; active tally at 10,633
Chidambaram offers help to Assam Congress in CAA case in Supreme Court
Removal of airfare caps will help in offering discounted tickets: IndiGo
Around 5 mn people may fall sick in flood-hit Pak in coming weeks: Experts
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Jacqueline cooked up stories, didn't disclose truth: ED chargesheet
Business Standard

Mumbai reports 638 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths; active tally at 4,257

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 638 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally to 11,44,823, while four fresh deaths linked to the infection pushed up the toll to 19,698, said the city civic body

Topics
Mumbai | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

covid, corona, coronavirus
PTI Photo

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 638 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally to 11,44,823, while four fresh deaths linked to the infection pushed up the toll to 19,698, said the city civic body.

As many as 789 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking their cumulative tally to 11,20,868 and leaving the metropolis with 4,257 active cases, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin. Of the 638 new patients, 44 were symptomatic and hospitalized, out of which 12 were on oxygen support, said the bulletin. A total of 8,734 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their overall count to 1,80,98,389, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Mumbai

First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 22:42 IST

`