Mumbai's Andheri railway station undergoing redevelopment

Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd. (IRSDC) is redeveloping Mumbai's station as part of its drive to develop railway stations across the country.

IRSDC will be redeveloping Railway Station in a phased manner; the overall area of redevelopment is 4.31 acres, of which 2.1 acres is for Phase 1 construction, and the rest is for the Phase 2 construction. The project cost for Phase 1 redevelopment is Rs 218 crores.

"In addition to Andheri, IRSDC will be redeveloping Dadar, Kalyan, Thakurli, Bandra, CSMT, Thane, and Borivali stations in The work across these projects is at different stages and is expected to be completed within the stipulated time frame, S.K. Lohia, MD & CEO, IRSDC, said.

IRSDC is working on 63 stations, and RLDA is working on 60 stations. As per current estimates, the total investment needed for the redevelopment of 123 stations along with real estate development is about Rs 50,000 crore.

