Mumbai's Covid-19 cases drop below 2,000; 11 die, active tally at 21,142

on Monday reported under-2,000 new cases at 1,857, down by 693 from the previous day and the lowest daily count in nearly a month, while 11 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said that with these new additions, the city's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,36,690, while the death toll jumped to 16,546. This was the sixth day in a row when the daily COVID-19 cases have witnessed a drop in the financial capital. On Sunday, 2,550 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported in the city. Also, for the first time since December 28, 2021, the daily cases have dipped below the 2,000-mark. On December 29, the city had logged 2,510 COVID-19 cases, while 1,377 cases were reported on the previous day. In the last 24 hours, 34,301 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the city, taking the tally to 1,50,11,519, the bulletin said. As many as 45,993 tests were conducted on Sunday, it said. With 503 more patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered cases rose to 9,96,289, the civic body said. Presently, has 21,142 active COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent (positive cases per 100 tests), as per the bulletin. The positivity rate was around 10 per cent last Friday.

Mumbai's recovery is 97 per cent, it said. The case doubling rate has improved to 144 days, while the growth rate of COVID-19 between January 17 and 23 stood at 0.47 per cent, the civic body said. As per the bulletin, 1,560 out of the 1,857 new patients - or around 84 per cent of the total - were asymptomatic



In the last 24 hours, only 420 patients were hospitalised and 88 put on oxygen support, the BMC said. Also, only 3,855 of the total 37,742 hospital beds earmarked for patients were occupied in the city, according to the bulletin. Presently, 27 buildings in the city are sealed, but it doesn't have any containment zone in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements), it added. had logged 20,971 daily COVID-19 cases on January 7, 2022, the highest since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.

