Global conditions ideal for more coronavirus variants to emerge: WHO

-
ALSO READ
Omicron not more severe than other Covid variants as of now: Singapore
Vaccine hoarding by some countries leading to new Covid-19 variants?
Why Covid boosters weren't tweaked to better match variants
Omicron impact less severe than previous Covid variants: S African study
Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the last of concern
-
It is dangerous to assume that Omicron will be the last variant, or the pandemic is going to end, when global conditions are seen as ideal for more Covid variants to emerge, said the World Health Organization (WHO) chief on Monday.
Addressing the 150th session of WHO's executive board, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Omicron, which was first identified in late November, has spread to 171 countries.
More than 80 million cases of the highly contagious variant have been reported to WHO, more than the Covid cases reported in the whole of 2020, he said.
However, he noted that the "explosion in cases" has so far "not been matched by a surge in deaths".
Ghebreyesus said that the pandemic is not going to end, rather new variants will emerge.
"It's true that we will be living with Covid for the foreseeable future," said the WHO chief.
"It is dangerous to assume that Omicron will be the last variant, or that we are in the endgame.
"On the contrary, globally the conditions are ideal for more variants to emerge," Ghebreyesus said, adding that the world cannot "gamble on a virus whose evolution we cannot control or predict."
He noted that the world must learn to live with it, which doesn't "mean that we give this virus a free ride".
"We will need to learn to manage it through a sustained and integrated system for acute respiratory diseases, which will provide a platform for preparedness for future pandemics."
He said to change the course of the pandemic, it is essential to achieve the target to vaccinate 70 per cent of the population of every country.
About 85 per cent of the population of Africa is yet to receive a single dose of vaccine, he lamented.
He also recommended strong clinical management, equitable access to diagnostics, oxygen and antivirals at the point of care; boosting of testing and sequencing rates globally to track the virus closely, and monitor the emergence of new variants.
--IANS
rvt/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU