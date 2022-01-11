Mumbai's Covid cases fall 4th day in a row to 11,647; positivity rate 11.6%

-
Mumbai reported 11,647 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a drop of 2,001 from the previous day, and two fresh deaths linked to the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
This was the fourth day in a row when the city has witnessed a dip in daily COVID-19 infections. According to a BMC bulletin, with new additions, the COVID-19 tally jumped to 9,39,867, while the death toll climbed to 16,413. The metropolis has reported 2,001 fewer cases as compared to Monday despite 2,855 more COVID-19 tests carried out in the last 24 hours. A day before, Mumbai had reported 13,648 COVID-19 cases on the back of 59,342 tests and five fatalities. The coronavirus positivity rate in the financial capital also dipped to 18.75 per cent from over 23 per cent a day ago.
