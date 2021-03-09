Mumbai sees 1,012 new coronavirus cases, 1,051 recoveries, 2 deaths

-
The number of COVID-19 cases in
Mumbai reached 3,35,584 after 1,012 people were detected with the infection on Tuesday, the seventh consecutive time the daily addition is 1000 plus, civic officials said.
Two deaths took the toll to 11,506 and 1,051 people getting discharged increased the recovery count to 3,12,458, leaving the metropolis with 10,736 active cases, he added.
The daily growth rate of cases increased from 0.17 per cent on February 18 to 0.32 per cent now, while the case doubling time shortened from 417 days to 219 days, data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.
The city has 21 containment zones and 214 sealed buildings, the data showed.
