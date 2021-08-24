Mumbai sees 270 new Covid-19 cases, record-equaling low of 1 death

on Tuesday reported 270 COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the tally to 7,41,661 and the toll to 15,952, a civic official said.

This was the second time this month after August 22 when just one death has been reported in the metropolis, which is the lowest since the pandemic broke out in March last year, he pointed out.

The discharge of 279 people during the day took the recovery count to 7,20,478, leaving the country's financial capital with 2,791 active cases, the official said.

With 28,740 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in went up to 89,76,072, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed.

The case doubling time stood at 1,958 days and the average growth rate between August 17 and 23 was 0.04 per cent, the data revealed.

It also showed that slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) did not have any containment zone, which is declared if an area has at least five COVID-19 cases, for the tenth consecutive day, while the number of sealed buildings stood at 22.

