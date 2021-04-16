Mumbai sees 8,839 fresh coronavirus cases today, reports 53 deaths

on Friday reported 8,839 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,61,998, while 53 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, the new cases took the overall COVID-19 tally in the financial capital to 5,61,998, while the toll rose to 12,242.

As compared to a day before, the city reported nearly 600 more COVID-19 cases and four more fatalities. had recorded 8,217 new infections and 49 fatalities on Thursday.

Mumbai's highest one-day case count so far is 11,163, reported on April 4.

Also, 9,033 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered



cases to 4,63,344, the civic body said.

The said with 50,533 more COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far increased to 48,51,752.

The city's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 82 per cent, while the growth rate was 1.60 per cent, it said.

According to the BMC, has 97 containment zones in slums and chawls (old row tenements), while the number of sealed buildings in the city stood at 1,169.

