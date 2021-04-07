Mumbai: BMC allows home delivery of food, essentials 24x7 during curbs

-
The Mumbai civic body on Wednesday issued an order, allowing home delivery of food and essential supplies through online service providers 24 hours on all days of the week during the ongoing state-wide coronavirus-induced restrictions.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also allowed road-side food stalls, including fruit vendors, to provide parcel and take-away services during the weekend lockdowns.
"No person is allowed to stand there and consume food," reads the order issued after a meeting conducted by the state chief secretary with municipal commissioners and district authorities.
The order also said that during the weekend lockdown, take-away from the restaurants in person will not be allowed, although home delivery is allowed.
It added that the movement of maids, cooks, drivers, house help, nurses, and medical attendee providing service to senior citizens and ailing people at home will be allowed between 7 am and 10 pm on all days during the restrictions, including the weekend lockdowns.
Eye clinics and optician shops are allowed to function within the given time-frame given by the government of Maharashtra, it said.
In the order, the civic body also said that students and candidates will be allowed to attend various examinations, including the competitive exams, during the weekend lockdowns and their hall-ticket will be considered as valid for the same.
According to the order, one guardian or parent will also be allowed to travel with the student or candidate.
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 10,428 new coronavirus cases and 23 fresh fatalities, which took its caseload to 4,82,760 and death toll to 11,851.
The state government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from Monday to April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons to curb the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases.
The weekend lockdown will start from 8 pm on Fridays and last till 7 am on Mondays. Besides, prohibitory orders will be in force during the daytime on weekdays.
