Mundka fire: Delhi CM announces Rs 10 lakh compensation, orders inquiry

-
ALSO READ
Delhi fire tragedy: Mundka building did not have fire NOC, says Police
22 nominations rejected in five assembly constituencies of UP's Mathura
AAP announces eleventh list of candidates for Punjab Assembly polls
Nearly 70% contribution of auto drivers behind AAP in Delhi : Kejriwal
Kejriwal to visit Punjab from Dec 30 to Jan 1 ahead of assembly polls
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the Mundka building fire incident that claimed 27 lives.
Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the site of the blaze to take stock of the situation.
"A magisterial enquiry has been ordered into the incident. The families of the deceased will be given a compensation of Rs 10 lakh, while the injured will be given Rs 50,000," the chief minister said.
He said it was a massive blaze and the bodies were charred to such an extent that it has become difficult to identify them.
"The Delhi government has deployed help to identify the missing and the deceased," Kejriwal added.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had visited the site on Friday night.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU