Distressed to learn about cloudburst near Amarnath shrine: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said he was distressed to know that a cloudburst near the Amarnath shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has claimed several lives, and offered condolences to the bereaved families.
He said relief and rescue measures were in full swing to provide succour to those stranded, and hoped that the "yatra be soon resumed".
At least 10 people died when the cloudburst near the holy cave shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas triggered flash floods on Friday evening. Twenty-five tents and three community kitchens were damaged.
"I am distressed to learn that a cloudburst near Amarnath shrine has claimed several lives. My condolences to the bereaved families. Relief and rescue measures are in full swing to provide succour to those stranded. I pray and hope that the yatra be soon resumed," Kovind tweeted.
Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh said he was disturbed to receive the news of the unfortunate incident and that he was in constant touch with the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory administration.
"Disturbed to receive the news of unfortunate cloud burst over the lower holy cave of Shri #Amarnath. I am in constant touch with the UT administration. The SDRF and NDRF teams have promptly swung into action to provide all possible relief and assistance," tweeted Singh, who is also the Lok Sabha member from J-K's Udhampur constituency.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
