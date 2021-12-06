Nagaland on the edge, orders probe after security forces kill 13 civilians

-
Nagaland government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the firing incident that took place on Saturday evening in Mon district, in which 13 civilians and a jawan lost their lives, said an order issued by the state home department signed by Chief Secretary J Alam.
Earlier on Saturday, Some Naga youth were reportedly killed in Oting village of Mon district when they were allegedly fired at by security forces, who suspected them to be terrorists.
Reportedly, irked villagers torched vehicles of security forces and some people were reportedly shot when security forces opened fire to control the irate mob.
Earlier today, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio ordered a high-level probe into the reported killings of civilians by security forces in Oting village in the Mon district of the state.
A day after the reported civilian killings in Nagaland's Mon district by security forces, the State government on Sunday prohibited all mobile internet, data services, bulk SMS of all providers in the entire area of Mon district with immediate effect.
