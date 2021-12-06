Oppn leaders to meet at office of RS LoP to chalk out strategy for floor

-
Opposition leaders cutting across various political parties will meet at the office of the Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday to chalk out the strategy for the floor.
Meanwhile, as the two-day centennial celebration of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) concluded on Sunday, its chairman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a senior Congress leader, said that the situation is tense in Rajya Sabha because of the suspension of 12 MPs, but he assured that there will be business as usual in the lower house of Parliament.
Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said, "It is unfortunate that the 12 MPs have to sit out as others are participating in debate and discussion inside the House. We cannot raise the issue of suspension inside the Lok Sabha, but the Rajya Sabha will take up the issue."
He added, "Both Houses are functioning smoothly. Yes, there is friction over the suspension of MPs in Rajya Sabha, but that won't affect the functioning of the Lok Sabha.
