Nagaland sees 67 fresh Covid-19 cases, reports 4 fresh fatalities

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 27,653 on Thursday as 67 more people tested positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 556, a health bulletin said.
Dimapur recorded the highest number of new cases at 25, followed by Kohima (14), Mokukchung (10), Phek, and Tuensang (five each), the bulletin said.
The deaths were reported from Mokokchung and Dimapur districts.
As many as 113 COVID-19 patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 25,023.
The recovery rate has slightly improved from 90.29 per cent on Wednesday to 90.48 per cent.
The state now has 1,299 active cases, while 775 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, it said. A total of 2,60,759 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland to date.
The northeastern state has inoculated 6,11,205 people, of whom 1,46,884 have received both doses of the vaccine.
