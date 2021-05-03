Natco gets approval for emergency use of Baricitinib for Covid-19 treatment

-
ALSO READ
Natco Pharma Q2 net profit rises 73% to Rs 204 crore on robust sales
Covid: Natco Pharma seeks approval for Molnupiravir capsules phase 3 trials
Natco Pharma gains 4% on emergency use approval for Covid-19 medicine
Natco Pharma rallies 7% as firm seeks nod for Covid medicine Molnupiravir
Natco Pharma's marketing partner gets USFDA nod for cancer treatment drug
-
Drug major Natco Pharma on Monday said it has received emergency use approval for Baricitinib tablets, for the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients, from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India.
CDSCO is responsible for approval of drugs, conduct of clinical trials, laying down the standards for drugs, control over the quality of imported drugs in the country and coordination of the activities of state drug control organisations.
"Natco Pharma Ltd has received emergency use approval for Baricitinib tablets, 1mg, 2mg and 4mg strengths from Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India," the company said in a regulatory filing.
Baricitinib in combination with Remdesivir, is used for treatment of COVID-19 positive patients, the company said.
Natco said it will request a compulsory license based on emergency use and in light of the grave and serious public health emergency across India due to the pandemic.
The company is ready to launch the product this week, so as to make the product available to suffering patients across India, it added.
Shares of Natco Pharma were trading 3.35 per cent higher at Rs 926.70 apiece on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU