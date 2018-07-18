Nearly 50k people died on railway tracks after being hit by trains in 3 yrs

Nearly 50,000 people have lost their lives in the last three years on railway tracks after being hit by trains, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain informed the on Wednesday.

He said 49,790 deaths were reported between 2015-2017. Deaths on railway tracks occur due to trespassing, and cautionary instructions, avoiding over bridges, using mobile phones and other electronic gadgets while crossing railway tracks, Gohain said.



The minister said the railways had taken like regular announcements through passenger address system at stations urging passengers to use foot over bridges (FOBs), awareness drives against were conducted, construction of boundary walls, warning signs were erected to prevent accidental deaths on railway tracks.

Unauthorised on railway premises, including the track, is a punishable offence under of the Railways Act, During 2017, a total of 173112 people were prosecuted for

Most of the cases were reported from the with 7908 deaths, followed by 6149 deaths in the and 5670 deaths in the Eastern Railway, Gohain said.