Negative RT-PCR report must to enter high Himalayan valleys in Uttarakhand

-
ALSO READ
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
ICC Test Championship: New points system helps Aus topple India as No. 1
ICC World Test Championship: Matches lost due to Covid won't be counted
Check India vs England 4th Test final playing 11, head-to-head details here
India vs Australia 1st Test: Likely opening pair for India in Adelaide
-
People going to the high Himalayan valleys of Darma, Vyas and Chaudas in Dharchula sub division will now have to produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than a week, officials said on Monday.
The administration has discussed the matter with locals and okayed the move, they said.
People will be given permission to proceed to these valleys only after they produce a negative RT-PCR test report for COVID-19, Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate A K Shukla said.
"We have taken the step to prevent COVID-19 from spreading to the high Himalayan valleys," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU