74% new Covid cases reported in 10 states; Maharashtra, K'taka on top

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are among the top 10 states that accounted for 73.91 per cent new Covid-19 cases registered in the last 24 hours, said Union Health Ministry's data on Monday.
Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases of 48,401, followed by Karnataka with 47,930 and Kerala 35,801.
Tamil Nadu has logged 28,897 cases followed by Uttar Pradesh 23,175, Andhra Pradesh 22,164, West Bengal 19,441, Rajasthan 17,921, Haryana 13,548 and Delhi 13,336, the data said.
A total of 3,66,161 new cases were registered in the country in the last 24 hours.
India's total active caseload, meanwhile, has reached 37,45,237, which now comprises 16.53 per cent of the country's total positive cases. The figure shows a net incline of 8,589 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours, said the data.
As per the data received till 7 a.m. on Monday, 13 states cumulatively account for 82.89 per of India's total active cases.
However, the national mortality rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.09 per cent, said the Ministry, adding a total of 3,754 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
The data shows that ten states account for 72.86 per cent of the new deaths, and Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (572). Karnataka follows with 490 daily deaths. However, three states and UTs have not reported any Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours-- D&D & D&N, Arunachal Pradesh and Lakshadweep.
Meanwhile, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,86,71,222 on Monday. The national recovery rate is 82.39 per cent and a total of 3,53,818 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten states account for 74.38 per cent of the new recoveries.
--IANS
rak/sdr/
