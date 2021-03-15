Negligence towards Covid-19 norms behind rising cases: Vardhan

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
World Coronavirus Dispatch: This Austrian region will become a vaccine lab
Ravi Shankar Prasad gets anti-coronavirus vaccine shot; pays Rs 250
-
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said negligence towards COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is the main reason behind rising cases, adding that few states account for more than 80 per cent of the cases.
He stressed that coronavirus appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing should be followed despite the availability of vaccine against the disease.
Vardhan was speaking during the sixth mega health camp for super-specialist consultations for parliamentarians held in Parliament House Annexe. The camp was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the presence of the health minister, a health ministry statement said.
Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and other dignitaries were also present at the event.
Talking about the health facilities provided at Parliament House Annexe medical centre round the year, Vardhan said services of specialists from various specialties are available along with the provision for laboratory investigations, X-ray and ultrasound facilities.
"In the camps organised during the last few years, a large number of beneficiaries, including MPs, ex-MPs, their family members and other staff members, availed of the services. In-house arrangements have also been made for COVID testing and vaccine administration this year," he was quoted as saying in the statement.
Speaking on rising COVID-19 cases in India, the health minister said, Only few states account for more than 80 per cent of the rising cases. The negligence towards COVID appropriate behaviour is the main reason behind it. It is important to ascertain that COVID appropriate behaviour is followed even after the vaccine is available."
He also said the COVID-19 vaccination drive should be made a Jan Andolan (people's movement) by raising awareness among the masses.
The total vaccination doses in the country are nearing 3 crore and the vaccination drive is rapidly catching up, Vardhan added.
Apart from usual services, specialised super specialist consultations are being offered to members of parliament, including cardiology, neurology, endocrinology and gastroenterology. Ayush services and nutritional services are also offered, it said.
In the camp held in December 2019, almost 240 members of parliament availed of the services. In today's camp, super speciality services in cardiology, cardiovascular surgery and pulmonology with specialists from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have been introduced, the statement added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU