Nepal reports spike in Covid cases, govt asks hospitals to remain vigilant

Nepal on Friday reported 968 cases of COVID-19, including 24 cases of the Omicron variant, as the government urged hospitals and healthcare workers to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions to tackle the surge in infections.
According to the Ministry of Health and Population, 968 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, which included 262 recoveries and no deaths.
On Thursday, 540 new cases were reported, with 271 recoveries and 1 death.
Additionally, 24 new cases of the Omicron variant were reported on Friday, taking the Himalayan nation's tally to 27, the Ministry of Health said.
The Ministry of Health confirmed that the cases were discovered in 1,146 COVID-19 positive random samples collected throughout the country.
Fearing a surge in infections, especially in view of the Omicron variant, the health ministry has asked hospitals to stockpile adequate medical supplies, especially oxygen.
There are currently 5,837 active cases of COVID-19 reported in Nepal, with 11,602 deaths.
