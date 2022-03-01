New generation demands proof of cultural heritage of past: Mohan Bhagwat

-
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said the new generation demands proof of cultural heritage of the past as the education system is such that it doesn't promote faith.
Speaking at an event at the IGNCA here on the existence of the mythical river Saraswati, Bhagwat said there is, however, a large section of people which has faith that on India's cultural heritage.
"There is a section of people which has faith that there was the auspicious river Saraswati and which even exists today. But our new generation demands proof because our education system does not promote faith," he said.
"It has to be seen how much it changes with the new education policy. But the system which has been continuing for so many years pushes students to question everything and forces them not to believe on our heritage," Bhagwat said while emphasising on the existence of the Saraswati river.
Former human resource development minister and BJP veteran Murali Manohar Joshi wondered how a section of people tries to question the existence of India's rich history and past.
Talking about changing of syllabus of textbooks during his tenure, he said it was done keeping in mind how the history of Jats, Gurjars, Sikhs was represented.
"In Parliament, there would be many accusations at me, that I was trying to teach everyone Sanskrit. Because a section of so- called intellectuals always tried to malign our history and cultural heritage," Joshi said.
