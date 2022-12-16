JUST IN
NGT directs NTPC to comply with environmental norms at its Bilaspur plant
Non-fossil sources to meet 62% of total energy demand by 2030: Official
In waning coal belt of Ramgarh, solar saves day for women entrepreneurs
COP15: Over 3 mn sign petition for protection of 50% of world biodiversity
Environmental group casts doubt on Amazon's claims of reducing plastic
Power producer NTPC to sell stake in green energy business: Sources
India can comfortably achieve '30X30' biodiversity target: COP15 delegate
Bihar accounts for 6 out of 10 Indian cities with worst air pollution
All 8 cheetahs adapting well, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav
Bamboo plantation drive to be launched in Maharashtra's Latur on Monday
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment
China constantly preparing for war while govt is asleep, says Rahul Gandhi
icon-arrow-left
Disappointed over less faculty in institutes for disabled: Parl panel
Business Standard

NGT directs NTPC to comply with environmental norms at its Bilaspur plant

NGT has directed NTPC to take steps such as developing avenue plantation, preparing a time-bound plan for disposal of ash and identifying land for afforestation at its plant in Bilaspur

Topics
National Green Tribunal | NTPC | Environment

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

National Green Tribunal
National Green Tribunal

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed NTPC Limited to take steps such as developing avenue plantation, preparing a time-bound plan for disposal of ash and identifying land for afforestation to comply with environmental norms at its plant in Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh.

The requisite steps to be taken by NTPC were recommended by an oversight committee comprising the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), which was earlier constituted by the tribunal to verify the facts.

The committee filed a compliance status report on August 16.

"In view of the report, the only further direction of the tribunal required is that NTPC may take necessary steps in the light of observations in the report, including developing avenue plantation, obtaining further direction from MoEF&CC regarding EC conditions, preparing time-bound plan for disposal of ash and identifying land outside the project for afforestation, a bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice A K Goel said.

The bench, also having judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel, noted that the counsel for NTPC said that the steps will taken expeditiously.

"The proceedings will, thus, stand disposed with a further direction that the statutory regulators may maintain a vigil for ensuring compliance of environmental norms by the project proponent (NTPC), the tribunal said.

It said that a copy of the order be sent to the MoEF&CC, CPCB, state pollution control board, NTPC and the district magistrate of Bilaspur for compliance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on National Green Tribunal

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 20:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.