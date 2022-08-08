NIA conducts raids across different locations in Jammu, Doda: J&K

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at different locations in Doda and Jammu on Monday.

According to sources, the raids are currently underway.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the NIA on Saturday had arrested a radicalised and active member of Islamic State (ISIS) from his residence in Delhi for his involvement in the collection of funds for the terrorist outfit from sympathisers in India as well as abroad and sending it to Syria and other places in form of cryptocurrency, the agency said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Mohsin Ahmad, a resident of Batla House in New Delhi.

According to the central agency, Accused Mohsin Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in a collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad, the official data read.

The anti-terror agency further said that he was sending these funds to Syria and other places in form of cryptocurrency in order to further the activities of ISIS.

Further investigations in the case are in progress.

Ahmed is set to be produced in a special NIA court today after he was produced in a local court before the duty magistrate where he was sent for one-day remand.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had last month conducted searches at nine locations in in the Chanapora arms recovery case.

Of the nine places searched by the NIA, four were in Srinagar district and five in Pulwama district. The searches were conducted at the premises of the accused and suspects in the case have led to the recovery and seizure of digital devices and other incriminating materials, the NIA said.

The case was linked to a case related to the conspiracy of carrying out terror activities in and around Srinagar, in which four accused persons were arrested and 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and an SUV were seized.

The case was registered initially at Chanapora Police Station in Srinagar and was re-registered by the NIA on June 18.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)