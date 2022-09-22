NIA raids: PFI office in Hyderabad sealed, searches on in Telangana

-
The Popular Front of India (PFI) office in the city was seized and sealed on Thursday morning by National Investigation Agency (NIA).
The development comes as part of the nationwide action against PFI members being conducted by the NIA and ED.
Descending upon the PFI office in Chandrayanagutta locality of the capital city, NIA personnel conducted searches of the premises. Computer hard disks, pen drives, and documents were reportedly seized during the operations. The office was later sealed by the NIA officials.
Apart from Chandrayanagutta, the NIA is conducting raids in other parts of the city such as LB Nagar and Autonagar. Raids were conducted in Karimnagar city also.
Apart from making inquiries about past members of PFI, the NIA is also on the lookout for PFI members who are on the run.
This morning, the NIA and Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted joint raids at PFI offices, and homes of PFI members across ten states of the country.
The operations by the NIA in Telangana come barely a few days after it had conducted search operations in the state.
First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 12:20 IST
