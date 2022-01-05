143 passengers on board cruise ship test Covid-19 positive in Mumbai

-
-
Out of 1,827 passengers on board Cordelia cruise ship that has returned to Mumbai from Goa, 143 have tested positive for coronavirus in addition to 66 other travellers already diagnosed with the infection, a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.
Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC, told PTI that the civic body has received RT-PCR test reports of all 1,827 passengers on board the ship, which returned to Mumbai from Goa on Tuesday evening, and 143 of them have tested positive for COVID-19. She said these 143 COVID-19 positive passengers were apart from 60 others who tested positive for coronavirus when the ship was in Goa (out of total 66 infected travellers, 6 had disembarked in Goa and 60 came to Mumbai). Last night, the civic body conducted RT-PCR tests on 1,827 passengers after the vessel anchored at the International Cruise Terminal at Ballard Pier in South Mumbai. The civic body has arranged five ambulances for ferrying the infected passengers to quarantine centres.
