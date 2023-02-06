JUST IN
Business Standard

No plan for menstruation leave in educational institutions: Education min

There is no proposal to bring legislation to ensure menstruation leave in educational institutions, according to the Ministry of Education

Topics
Education ministry | Menstrual leave

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

girl, girl child, education
Representative Image

There is no proposal to bring legislation to ensure menstruation leave in educational institutions, according to the Ministry of Education.

The information was shared by Union Minister of Education for State Subhas Sarkar in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

"No such proposal is under consideration in the ministry," he said when asked whether the government will bring legislation to ensure menstruation benefit leave in educational institutions.

The minister informed that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced "Guidelines for Basic facilities and amenities for safe, secure environment for Women and Women Cell (for sensitization, policy implementation, monitoring and grievance redressal) in HEIs".

"The guidelines state that the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) should ensure easy access to basic sanitation and hygiene facilities for women such as clean, well-maintained and fully functioning separate restrooms equipped with 24 hours tap water supply, soap, covered dustbins, sanitary pad disposal bins and vending machines in all its buildings.

"There should be proper sanitary staff deployed to keep the facilities clean and usable at all times. The UGC has also issued an advisory to promote menstrual sanitation and proper disposal of menstrual waste by creating awareness, encouraging every woman to use eco-friendly incinerators and promoting research for a biodegradable alternative," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 16:56 IST

