The Authority on Thursday said it has slapped penalties worth Rs 12.85 lakh on entities that were found violating anti- guidelines here.

The action included a major penalty worth Rs 10 lakh on an entity found violating guidelines of the Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), it said.

The Authority has issued penalties worth over Rs 77.98 lakh since October 17 on entities contributing to here, according to compiled figures given by the Authority.

The action against polluters comes in the wake of the GRAP coming into force amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, even as the air quality in remained 'very poor' on Thursday.

"Varying amounts of penalties were imposed on entities not adhering to official guidelines on containing Altogether, penalties worth Rs 12.85 lakh were imposed on Thursday," the Authority said in a statement.

It said 390 tonnes of construction and demolition waste was picked up from various locations in on Wednesday and sent to the processing plant in Sector 80 where 130 tonnes of waste was disposed of after due process.

Road stretches measuring 112 kilometres were sprinkled with water, while another 243 kilometres on 67 routes were cleaned mechanically by sweeping machines.

Footpaths and streets measuring 55 kilometres were cleaned during the night using water treated by sewage treatment plants, it stated.

