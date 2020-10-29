Noida authorities impose Rs 12.85 fine on polluters for flouting norms

-
ALSO READ
Noida air quality 'very poor'; water sprinkled on roads to check pollution
'Without legal mandate, funding & coordination, clean air plans won't work'
Stubble burning role in Delhi's foul air to be lesser this year: CPCB
While skies clear, indoor air pollution rises in locked-down India
Visibility reduces as air quality turns 'severe' in parts of Delhi
-
The Noida Authority on Thursday said it has slapped penalties worth Rs 12.85 lakh on entities that were found violating anti-air pollution guidelines here.
The action included a major penalty worth Rs 10 lakh on an entity found violating guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), it said.
The Authority has issued penalties worth over Rs 77.98 lakh since October 17 on entities contributing to air pollution here, according to compiled figures given by the Authority.
The action against polluters comes in the wake of the GRAP coming into force amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, even as the air quality in Noida remained 'very poor' on Thursday.
"Varying amounts of penalties were imposed on entities not adhering to official guidelines on containing air pollution. Altogether, penalties worth Rs 12.85 lakh were imposed on Thursday," the Authority said in a statement.
It said 390 tonnes of construction and demolition waste was picked up from various locations in Noida on Wednesday and sent to the processing plant in Sector 80 where 130 tonnes of waste was disposed of after due process.
Road stretches measuring 112 kilometres were sprinkled with water, while another 243 kilometres on 67 routes were cleaned mechanically by sweeping machines.
Footpaths and streets measuring 55 kilometres were cleaned during the night using water treated by sewage treatment plants, it stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU