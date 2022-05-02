NTAGI to review Covid-19 vaccine data for children aged 5-12: Report

-
-
New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The COVID-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) will review the data of COVID-19 vaccines for the children aged 5 to 12 years on May 4, said sources on Monday.
"After looking into the safety and efficacy data of the vaccines, the second level Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) will review and discuss the recommendations by the working group. The STSC will again review the data and then give their decision to the final group of NTAGI that will take the final call," said sources.
Recently, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted emergency use authorization to Biological E's Corbevax for children in the age bracket of 5 to 12 years and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for kids aged 6 to 12 years.
Last week, NTAGI approved the Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for the age group 12-17.
This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that vaccination for all eligible children at the earliest with "special campaigns" in schools is a priority for the government.
Covovax has already been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for children above 12 years of age, but its administration has not been allowed yet.
COVID-19 vaccination for minors in India started from January 3 onwards for those in the 15-18 age group with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. The drive later expanded on March 16 to include children aged above 12 for Corbevax. India is currently administering two COVID-19 vaccines for children above 12.
