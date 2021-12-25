Odd-even scheme implemented in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market

-
Amid the increasing threat of Covid-19, a video of people thronging Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market in large numbers has gone viral after which the market will now remain open on the basis of the odd-even scheme on December 25 and 26, officials said.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday morning also began a crackdown on encroachments in the posh market.
The goods of all those shopkeepers having shops on encroached land in the market have been confiscated. The Delhi Police has also swung into action trying to control large gatherings.
The NDMC and Civil Defence staff together are making sure that people strictly follow Covid protocols as well as making announcements asking the people to follow the Covid norms.
Earlier, NDMC had held a meeting with the market office-bearers after the Delhi High Court expressed concern over the rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital.
The Court expressed displeasure over people flouting Covid protocols and had summoned the Sarojini Nagar Police Station House Officer. Expressing concern over large gatherings, the court said such a situation will lead to the deaths of a large number of people due to Covid-19.
