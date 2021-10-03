Odisha coronavirus update: Logs 528 new Covid-19 cases, 5 more deaths

At least 528 more people, including 73 children, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the tally to 10,27,959, while Boudh became the first coronavirus-free district in the state with no active case, an official said on Sunday.

The daily infection rate among people below 18 years of age was at 13.82, up from 11.92 per cent on Saturday, he said.

Khurda district, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 243, followed by Cuttack at 69.

Nine districts - Bolangir, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Rayagada- did not report any new case in the last 24 hours.

"Boudh became the state's first COVID-free district as there was no active case for the last two days. It has so far reported 12,594 infections, of which 12,482 patients have recuperated and 112 succumbed to the disease," the official said.

Five fresh fatalities - two from Khurda and one each from Cuttack, Ganjam and Jajpur- raised the death toll in the state to 8,214, he said.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have so far died due to comorbidities.

now has 5,280 active cases, while 579 more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,14,412, the official said.

The state has so far conducted over 2.01 crore sample tests, including 69,030 on Saturday, and the positivity rate now stands at 5.09 per cent.

Over 87 lakh people have received both doses of COVID vaccines, he added.

