Odisha coronavirus update: State reports 2,470 Covid cases, 17 fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose



to 2,62,011 on Thursday as 2,470 more people tested positive for the infection, while 17 fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 1,089, a health official said.

As many as 1,462 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 1,008 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, registered the highest number of new cases at 368, followed by Cuttack (186) and Angul (170), the official said.

Four fresh fatalities were reported in Khurda, three each in Cuttack and Sundergarh, two in Ganjam, and one each in Balasore, Boudh, Jajpur, Kalahandi and Nayagarh, he said.

Ganjam has so far reported the highest number of fatalities at 225, followed by Khurda (189) and Cuttack (94), the official said.

now has 25,106 active cases, while 2,35,763 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have succumbed to other ailments so far, the official said.

The state has so far tested over 39.21 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 42,148 on Wednesday, he added.

