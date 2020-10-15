Arunachal coronavirus update: 207 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality

-
-
Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19
tally rose to 12,768 on Thursday as 207 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 29, a senior health official said.
A 70-year-old man from Naharlagun's Lekhi village died at a COVID-19 hospital at Chimpu on Wednesday due to septic shock and multiple organ failure. He had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the hospital on October 6, State Surveillance Officer, Dr Lobsang Jampa, said.
The state has so far registered 12 coronavirus fatalities this month.
The Capital Complex region reported 64 fresh infections, followed by Lower Dibang Valley (24) and West Siang (18), he said.
Three personnel each of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the state police and one jawan each from Army and Assam Rifles are among the new patients, the official said.
Two health workers and an under-trial prisoner have also contracted the disease, he said.
As many as 121 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,694, Jampa said, adding that the recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 75.92 per cent.
The state now has 3,045 active coronavirus cases, the official said.
The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 1,430, followed by West Siang (325), Changlang (181) and East Siang (153), Jampa said.
The state has so far tested 2,83,856 samples for COVID-19, including 2,900 on Wednesday, he added.
