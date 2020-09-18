Odisha coronavius update: 4,180 Covid cases, 13 fresh fatalities reported

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose



to 1,71,341 on Friday as 4,180 more people tested positive for the infection, while 13 fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 682, a health official said.

As many as 2,466 new cases were detected in quarantine centres, while 1,714 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, he said.

reported more than 4,000 new cases for the third consecutive day on Friday. The state had registered 4,270 infections on Wednesday and 4,241 on Thursday, the official said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, continued to register the highest number of new cases at 688, followed by Cuttack (492) and Jajpur (184), he said.

Three fatalities were reported in Khurda, including one in Bhubaneswar, two each in Kendrapara and Puri districts and one each in Bargarh, Bolangir, Cuttack, Gajapati, Kandhamal and Mayurbhanj districts, the official said.

Ganjam district has so far reported the highest number of deaths at 215, followed by Khurda (103) and Cuttack (56), he said.

The state now has 37,140 active cases, while 1,33,466 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

Fifty-three patients have died due to the other ailments so far, he said.

has so far tested over 26.67 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 48,146 on Thursday, the official added.

