Odisha registers 1,219 additional coronavirus cases, 16 fresh fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose



to 3,02,793 on Monday as 1,219 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Sixteen fresh fatalities pushed the coastal state's death toll to 1,441, he said.

As many as 708 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 511 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Sundergarh and Balasore districts reported the highest number of new cases at 107 each, followed by Cuttack (106), he said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported 92 new cases. It registered less than 100 fresh infections after a long time, the official said.

Three fresh fatalities each were reported in Khurda and Keonjhar, two in Sambalpur, and one each in Balasore, Bargarh, Boudh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Sundergarh districts, he said.

Fifty-three patients have died so far due to comorbidities, the official said.

Khurda district has so far reported the highest number of fatalities at 251, followed by Ganjam (232) and Cuttack (120), he said.

now has 13,131 active coronavirus cases, while 2,88,168 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has so far tested over 49.84 lakh samples, including 45,160 on Sunday, he said, adding the positivity rate stands at 6.07 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)