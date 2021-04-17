Odisha reports 3,144 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, 4 more fatalities

-
Odisha's COVID-19 tally
mounted to 3,64,594 as 3,144 more people tested positive for the infection, while four more fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 1,942, a health department official said.
Of the new cases, 1,823 were reported from quarantine centres and 1,321 detected during contact tracing, he said.
Sundargarh recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 523, followed by Khurda (497), Nuapada (395), Bargarh (156), Sambalpur (149), Cuttack (140), Puri (129), Keonjhar (128) and Jharsuguda (119).
The four fatalities were reported from Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi and Sambalpur districts, the official said.
Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare Department said, "Regret to inform the demise of four numbers of COVID positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."
Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have also died due to comorbidities, he said.
Odisha now has 19,077 active cases, and 3,43,522 people have recovered from the disease.
The state has so far conducted over 95.65 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 37,245 on Friday, and the positivity rate stands at 3.81 per cent.
