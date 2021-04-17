MHA asks CAPFs to depute 25 doctors, 75 paramedics at DRDO's Covid hospital

-
-
New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday decided to depute 25 medical officers and 75 paramedics at the upcoming 900 bedded DRDO's COVID hospital in Ahmedabad.
In Delhi as well, Home Ministry has deputed the same number of staff for DRDO's COVID care in Delhi Cantonment, which will be reactivating soon.
According to a communication, the Home Ministry has said, "The Chief Secretary, Gujarat has informed that DRDO is establishing a 900 bed hospital for COVID patients at the Gujarat University Convention Centre, Ahmedabad and has requested for deputing medical officers and other paramedical staff to help run the hospital."
"It has been decided to depute 25 medical officers and 75 paramedical staff from CAPFs," the MHA said while asking forces to spare certain amount of doctors and paramedics from all paramilitary forces.
The MHA has asked forces "to identify force-wise medical officers and paramedics to be deputed to the DRDO Hospital and they have to report for duty at DRDO Hospital Ahmedabad by April 21."
Earlier, the MHA had asked forces to send 25 medical officers and 75 paramedics for Delhi Cantonment DRDO's COVID-19 care centre, which will start operating soon.
The decision for re-activation of the COVID centre was taken in a meeting under the chairmanship of Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.
Currently, the Centre in Delhi Cantonment will have 250 ICU-bedded facilities which will be increased up to 500 in the next few days.
