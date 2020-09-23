Odisha reports 4,237 new Covid-19 cases, record 15 fresh fatalities

-
-
Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose
to 1,92,548 on Wednesday as 4,237 more people tested positive for the infection, while record 15 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 736, a health official said.
Odisha had registered 14 coronavirus deaths on September 11 and August 29, he said.
Bhubaneswar reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at four, followed by two each in Puri and Mayurbhanj and one each in Balasore, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Nayagarh and Nuapada districts, the official said.
Ganjam district has so far registered the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 218, followed by Khurda (110) and Cuttack (60), he said.
As many as 2,485 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 1,752 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, the official said.
Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, registered the highest number of new cases at 647, followed by Cuttack (577), Puri (219) and Jharsuguda (205), he said.
Odisha now has 38,546 active coronavirus cases, while 1,53,213 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.
Fifty-three COVID-19 patients have died due to other ailments so far, he said.
The state has so far tested over 29.05 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 45,321 on Tuesday, the official added.
