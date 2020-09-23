Andaman and Nicobar Islands coronavirus update: Tally rises to 3,691

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman



and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,691 on Wednesday as 18 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Fifteen new patients were detected during contact tracing, while three have travel history, he said.

Ten more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 160 active cases, while 3,479 people have recovered from the disease and 52 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has so far sent 52,845 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 52,761 reports have been received and 84 are awaited, the official added.

