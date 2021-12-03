Oil marketing companies keep diesel, petrol prices unchanged on Friday

Oil marketing companies kept diesel and prices unchanged across major Indian cities on Friday.

Accordingly, diesel and prices in Delhi stood at Rs 86.67 per litre and Rs 95.41 per litre, respectively.

In the financial capital Mumbai, the prices remained unchanged at Rs 94.14 and Rs 109.98 respectively.

Prices also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 89.79 and Rs 104.67 respectively.

In Chennai too, it remained at Rs 91.43 and Rs 101.40 respectively.

Across the country as well, the price of the fuel largely remained unchanged on Friday, but the retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes.

--IANS

ad/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)