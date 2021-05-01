On first day, 1,000 people in 18-44 group inoculated in Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Covid: EC bans rallies, public meetings in West Bengal from 7 pm to 10 am
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
-
The vaccination drive for the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years took off in Mumbai with limited access even as the city civic body stressed to have achieved the set target of inoculating 1,000 people on the first day on Saturday.
A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said the civic body has decided to increase the target of inoculating the individuals in the 18-44 age group to 2,500 on Sunday.
"We have decided to vaccinate 200 people from the 18-44 age category today at each of all the five centres and we have fully achieved this target. Each centre was supposed to vaccinate 200 people," Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani told PTI.
The BMC has identified five centres for COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 18-44 at Nair Hospital, BKC Jumbo Facility, Cooper Hospital, Seven Hills Hospital and Rajawadi Hospital.
The vaccination for the above age group was allowed only through prior registration and walk-ins at the centres are not allowed to avoid crowding.
Kakani said the BMC has decided to increase the target to inoculate 500 individuals in the 18-44 age group at each centre on Sunday.
"It means we will vaccinate 2,500 people from this category tomorrow (Sunday)," he said.
Kakani said a separate drive for the above-45 age group will continue depending upon the supply of vaccines from the Centre.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the vaccine doses for the 18-44 age group will be administered as per availability and people should not crowd vaccination centres.
Vaccination for the citizens in the age group of 18 to 44 against COVID-19 is free at government hospitals, but citizens will have to pay for the jabs at private facilities.
Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal had said on Friday that COVID-19 test positivity rate in Mumbai dropped below 10 per cent to 9.94 per cent as of April 29 despite conducting nearly 44,000 tests.
Mumbai's COVID-19 caseload stood at 6,48,624 as of April 30 while the overall fatality count is 13,161, as per the civic data.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU