Raut seeks SC-monitored national panel for Covid-19 management

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored national committee for COVID-19 management to address issues related to oxygen supply, availability of beds, medicines and vaccination in all the states.

He alleged that there was no transparency and clarity on the allocation of vaccine doses to states.

"Many states, includingMaharashtra, are not getting the required number of doses. What is the central government doing?" he asked.

"The Supreme Court should take up the COVID management and vaccination drive and form a national committee for the purpose," the Sena's Rajya Sabha member said.

The committee can function without bias and take into account the situation in every state with respect to oxygen supply, availability of beds and medicines, he added.

According to him, everybody should leave politics aside and focus on saving each and every life in all the states of the country.

He said Bihar's chief secretary died of

"A chief secretary is the state administration's head and if he succumbs to coronavirus, it reflects badly," Raut said.

Raut, who is the executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', said that during the pandemic, media should be considered an essential service.

"They (media personnel) are working on field despite hardships. The Centre and the state governments should work for their welfare," he said.