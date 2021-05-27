Ongoing Covid restrictions extended in West Bengal till June 15: Mamata

-
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday extended the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions till June 15, saying that the curbs have helped ease the pandemic situation a little.
The West Bengal government had announced the existing restrictions for 15 days from May 16 following a huge surge in the number of coronavirus cases. The announcement for extension of the curbs came three days before they were scheduled to come to an end.
"The Covid-19 restrictions in the state will continue till June 15. This is not a lockdown or a curfew. We will strictly follow the restrictions.
"It's a relief to see that the ongoing restrictions have helped in easing the situation a little," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat 'Nabanna'.
She allowed the jute industry to work with 40 per cent workforce in place of the existing 30 per cent.
"We will see that the state's economy is not disturbed," Banerjee said.
Essential services will continue operating while following protocols, the chief minister said.
