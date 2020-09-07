Online classes for standards IX to XII of Madhya Pradesh board cancelled

-
Online classes for students of
standards IX to XII of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education could not begin on Monday following an order from the board for cancellation of the classes.
Notably, the board's chairperson Radheshyam Julaniya on Sunday evening said the academic session for classes IX to XII through online mode will begin from Monday with telecast of audio-visual lessons on Doordarshan from 7 am to 10 am.
Later in the night, the board's secretary Anil Suchari issued an order which said, "The telecast from 7 am to 10 am is being cancelled. Thus, the classes will not be held."
Classes IX to XII of the state board comprise nearly 35 lakh students.
As per a recent national sample survey on household social consumption on education in India, just 9.7 per cent rural and 55.4 per cent urban households in Madhya Pradesh have internet connection.
